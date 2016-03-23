BRIEF-Centurion Finance Q1 net loss lowers to 289,345 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 479,959 ZLOTYS VERSUS 182,241 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
NAIROBI, March 23 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 364-day Treasury bills fell to 11.914 percent at auction on Wednesday from 12.019 percent last week, the central bank said.
The yield on the 182-day bills edged up to 10.622 percent from 10.499 percent last week.
The bank received bids worth 17.96 billion shillings ($177.12 million) for the 12 billion shillings worth of bills on offer. It accepted 14.17 billion shillings.
Next week, the bank will sell Treasury bills of all maturities worth a total 16 billion shillings in two separate auctions. ($1 = 101.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
BOCHUM, Germany, May 16 Germany's biggest residential real estate company Vonovia plans to provide more precise earnings guidance when it presents first-quarter financial results on May 24, its chief executive said.