NAIROBI, March 24 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills fell to 8.410 percent at Thursday's auction from 8.597 percent last week, the central bank said.

The bank received bids worth a total of 3.71 billion Kenyan shillings ($36.55 million) after offering paper worth 4 billion. It accepted bids worth 3.11 billion. ($1 = 101.5000 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Louise Ireland)