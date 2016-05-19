NAIROBI May 19 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills fell to 7.998 percent at auction on Thursday from 8.189 percent last week, the central bank said.

The bank said it received bids worth 7.29 billion shillings ($72.47 million) for the 4.00 billion shillings of bills offered. It accepted bids worth 4.80 billion shillings.

($1 = 100.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Toby Chopra)