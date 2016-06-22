NAIROBI, June 22 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bill slipped to 9.239 percent at auction on Wednesday compared to 9.545 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on the 364-day T-bill was barely changed at 10.737 percent compared with 10.734 percent last week.

The bank offered bills worth a total 12 billion shillings ($118.58 million) and received bids worth 14.2 billion shillings. It accepted bids worth 13.72 billion shillings.

Next week, the bank will offer 91-, 182- and 364-day bills worth a total of 16 billion shillings.

($1 = 101.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Catherine Evans)