NAIROBI May 26 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills fell to 7.711 percent at auction on Thursday from 7.998 percent last week, the central bank said.

The bank said it received bids worth 10.21 billion shillings ($101.49 million) for the 4.00 billion shillings of bills offered. It accepted bids worth 7.28 billion shillings.

($1 = 100.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Edmund Blair)