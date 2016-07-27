BRIEF-Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi authorizes head office for bond issuance
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT AUTHORIZES HEAD OFFICE FOR ISSUANCE OF BONDS WITHIN THE ISSUANCE CEILING OF 16.00 BILLION LIRA NOMINAL VALUE
NAIROBI, July 27 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills rose to 10.474 percent at an auction on Wednesday from 10.205 percent last week, the central bank said.
At the same sale, the yield on the 364-day Treasury bills climbed to 11.369 percent from 11.027 percent last week, it said.
The bank received bids worth a total 18.41 billion shillings ($181.83 million) for the 12.00 billion it had offered and accepted 11.62 billion.
The bank will offer Treasury bills of all maturities worth a total 16 billion shillings at two separate auctions next week, it said. ($1 = 101.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Louise Ireland)
FRANKFURT, May 19 The euro zone's adjusted current account surplus narrowed a touch in March but continued to hover near all-time highs, data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.