BRIEF- Sekisui House Reit prices new units
* Says it resolved to issue new units at the price of 135,320 yen per share or 9.66 billion yen in total through public offering, subscription period from May 18 to May 19 and payment date May 24
NAIROBI, June 29 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bill rose to 9.393 percent at auction on Wednesday from 9.239 percent last week, the central bank said.
The yield on the 364-day Treasury bill, which was also on sale, eased to 10.676 percent from 10.737 percent last week.
The bank offered bills worth a total 12 billion shillings ($118.81 million) and received bids worth 2.53 billion shillings. It accepted all the bids.
Next week, the bank will offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day bills worth a total of 16 billion shillings. ($1 = 101.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)
* Says it resolved to issue new units at the price of 135,320 yen per share or 9.66 billion yen in total through public offering, subscription period from May 18 to May 19 and payment date May 24
BEIJING, May 17 China's banking regulator said on Wednesday it will strengthen cyber security protection at banks to prevent "disruptive systemic risk events" after the global WannaCry "ransomware" attack infected more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries.