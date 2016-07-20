NAIROBI, July 20 The weighted average yield on
Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills rose to 10.205 percent
at an auction on Wednesday from 9.914 percent last week, the
central bank said.
At the same sale, the yield on the 364-day Treasury bills
jumped to 11.027 percent from 10.869 percent last
week, the bank added.
It received bids worth a total 17.18 billion shillings for
the 12 billion shillings it had offered. It accepted 17.06
billion shillings.
The bank will offer Treasury bills of all maturities worth a
total 16 billion shillings at two separate auctions next week,
it said.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)