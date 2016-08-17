NAIROBI Aug 17 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 364-day Treasury bill rose at auction on Wednesday to 11.865 percent from 11.684 percent last week, the central bank said.

In the same sale, the yield on the 182-day Treasury bill also rose to 11.020 percent from 10.811 percent last week, the bank said.

The bank raised a total of 13.86 billion shillings ($136.82 million), against a target of 12.0 billion shillings, after investors offered bids worth more than it sought.

Next week, the bank will offer Treasuries of all maturities worth a total of 16 billion shillings, it said. ($1 = 101.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair)