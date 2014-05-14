NAIROBI May 14 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day paper edged lower to 9.851 percent at auction on Wednesday compared with 9.872 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on 364-day paper slipped to 10.071 percent, compared with 10.083 percent a week earlier.

The bank said it received bids worth a total 9.402 billion shillings ($107.82 million) for the 6 billion shillings worth of bills on offer for the two papers. It accepted bids worth 8.325 billion shillings.

The bank said it would offer a total of 9 billion shilling for 91-, 182- and 364-day paper next week.

