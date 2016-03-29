An Uber car is seen parked with the driver's lunch left on the dashboard in Venice, Los Angeles, California, United States July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

NAIROBI Kenya charged six men with attempted murder and malicious damage to property on Tuesday, saying they were involved in a February attack on a taxi driver working for ride hailing company Uber.

Uber drivers around the world have faced threats, protests and legal action from regular taxi operators, who say Uber's cheaper fares and business model are driving them out of business.

Hesbon Lulani Pachiti, who escaped after a beating when a group of men poured petrol on his car and set it alight in Nairobi on Feb. 21, was listed as the first witness in the charges presented in court against the six.

The chief magistrate's court ordered the accused into police custody until Friday when they will review the case.

Uber began operating in Kenya in early 2015, making inroads into the Nairobi market by offering lower prices and cutting out haggling that often infuriates customers.

