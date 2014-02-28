NAIROBI Feb 28 Kenya's Uchumi Supermarkets Ltd
posted on Friday a 19 percent drop in pretax profit in
its first half, hit by a fall in sales which it blamed on rising
inflation and a deadly Somali militant attack on a Kenyan
shopping mall.
The firm, Kenya's second-largest retail chain with stores in
neighbouring Uganda and Tanzania, said profit before taxes fell
to 106.9 million shillings ($1.24 million) in the six months
ended December.
Net sales slipped to 7.29 billion shillings from 7.59
billion shillings the previous year.
"In the first half of the 2013/14 financial year, east
African economies performed below expectation," the company said
in a statement.
It said lower-than-expected government spending hurt private
sector spending, while rising inflation in Kenya, the region's
biggest economy, placed a strain on disposable income.
"Insecurity in Uganda and Kenya continued to impact
negatively on retail business following terrorist threats and
actions during the period," Uchumi said.
Al Qaeda-linked militants attacked an upscale shopping mall
in the Kenyan capital in September, killing at least 67 people
in an assault that struck a high profile symbol of Kenya's
economic growth. Uchumi did not have an outlet in the Westgate
mall.
Uchumi said it expected to complete a rights issue in the
second half of its 2014 financial year to fund expansion.
($1 = 86.3500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Richard Lough)