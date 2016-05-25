(Adds more CEO comment, background)
NAIROBI May 25 Kenya's Uchumi Supermarkets
has attracted "many suitors" in its search for a major
new investor and its board is evaluating bids from both local
and foreign parties, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
"We have given ourselves the next three months up to August
to conclude everything," Julius Kipng'etich told Reuters.
Management has been battling to return to profit since it
fired its previous CEO in June last year for "gross misconduct"
and launched an audit into where cash from a rights issue had
gone.
The company, which is the only publicly traded retailer in
Kenya, is also selling assets to pay down debts and is seeking
an emergency loan from the government, which holds a 15 percent
stake.
Uchumi secured shareholder approval in January to sell new
shares worth up to 5 billion shillings ($50 million)to help turn
the firm around and appointed Kenya's Pamoja Capital to lead the
search for a potential investor.
The company's current market value is 1.42 billion
shillings, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"There are many suitors so the board is still evaluating and
discussing," Kipng'etich said. Shares of Uchumi have plunged 60
percent this year.
($1 = 100.4500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Mark Potter)