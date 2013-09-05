NAIROBI, Sept 5 Kenya's Uchumi Supermarkets
will launch a 1.5 billion shilling ($17 million)
rights issue by December to fund expansion locally and within
east Africa, Kenya's Business Daily newspaper reported on
Thursday.
"According to our timetable, the rights issue is slated for
November, latest December," the newspaper cited Uchumi Chief
Executive Jonathan Ciano as saying.
Uchumi, ranked Kenya's second biggest supermarket chain by
sales, announced this week a 20 percent jump in pretax profit to
486 million shillings in the year through to June.
It already operates in neighbouring Tanzania and Uganda and
plans to enter Rwanda and South Sudan.
($1=87.4500 Kenyan shillings)
