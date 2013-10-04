NAIROBI Oct 4 Kenyan retailer Uchumi
Supermarkets has received regulatory approval to
cross-list its shares on the Rwanda Stock Exchange, it said on
Friday, a move expected to help it broaden its range of
shareholders ahead of a share sale later this year.
Uchumi, Kenya's second-largest retail chain by sales, has 25
stores across east Africa, where fast-expanding economies are
creating a growing middle class.
"Listing Uchumi shares in Rwanda will help in the
development of the capital market in that country and at the
same time provide an investment opportunity to thousands of
Rwandese willing to invest in the stock market," Chief Executive
Jonathan Ciano said in a statement.
Uchumu, which is aiming to offer 100 million shares in a
rights issue later this year, is also planning to open stores in
Rwanda, expanding its network of outlets in Kenya, Uganda and
Tanzania.
Several Kenyan firms have already listed their shares in
regional bourses like Kampala, ahead of the full integration of
Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Tanzania under the East
Africa Community common market.
Other Kenyan stocks listed on the Kigali bourse include
Kenya Commercial Bank and Kenya Airways.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia and Jane
Merriman)