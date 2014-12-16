NAIROBI Dec 16 Kenya's Uchumi Supermarkets
has raised 895.8 million shillings ($9.89 million) in
an oversubscribed rights issue to expand its operations in the
east African region.
The retail chain, which also operates in Tanzania, Uganda
and Rwanda, received bids worth 1.64 billion shillings for the
99.5 million shares on sale at 9 shillings a piece, it said in a
statement. The sale being 84 percent oversubscribed.
Jonathan Ciano, Uchumi's chief executive officer, said the
retailer would open more branches in a region where economic
growth has averaged about 5 percent in recent years resulting in
a growing number of middle class consumers with money to spare.
"We also want to be able to adequately finance working
capital for our subsidiaries with a consequent growth in market
share and sales volumes," Ciano said.
The new shares will be listed and start trading on the
Nairobi Securities Exchange on January 7, Uchumi said.
The retail firm reported a 7 percent drop in pretax profit
for the year ended June to 452.7 million shillings.
($1 = 90.5500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)