NAIROBI Jan 30 Kenya's Uchumi Supermarkets
plans to open a dozen new branches across east Africa
this year to capture the growing number of middle class spenders
in the region, its chief executive officer said on Friday.
Consumer demand is a motor of Africa's economic and
investment surge, and analysts see middle class buyers with
swelling disposable income as fuelling this boom across the
fast-growing region.
The retailer, which currently operates 37 stores in Kenya,
Uganda and Tanzania, raised 895 million shillings ($9.77
million) through a cash call last month to boost its working
capital and to support expansion.
Uchumi will open five new branches in Kenya, one in Uganda
and six in Tanzania by December, CEO Jonathan Ciano said, adding
that the penetration of retail in the region was still very low.
"Retail is a very underdeveloped sector in the east African
region," he said.
($1 = 91.6500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)