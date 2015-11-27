(Adds impairment provision, writedown)
NAIROBI Nov 27 Kenya's Uchumi Supermarkets
swung to an loss after tax of 3.2 billion shillings
($31.37 million) for its year ended June, partly due to an
impairment charge for closing some regional outlets as part of a
turnaround plan.
Uchumi, which has new management, had reported a profit of
491 million shillings in the same period a year earlier.
The board sacked former chief executive Jonathan Ciano in
June and launched an investigation into the company's financial
affairs.
Julius Kipngetich, picked in August to replace him, has
since announced measures to return the firm to profit, including
closing loss-making outlets in Tanzania and Uganda.
Uchumi said its revenue dropped to 12.9 billion shillings
from 14.6 billion shillings in the previous period.
It also said it had taken a 1.6 billion shilling provision
for impairment from its closure of the Uganda and Tanzania
stores. It wrote off 1.04 billion shillings due to
"misrepresentations" by the management that was fired.
"The auditors have restated some prior year numbers to
reflect the correct financial position of the organization as at
June 30, 2015," Uchumi said.
Uchumi, which is the only listed retail chain in Kenya,
faces growing competition from privately held Nakumatt and new
entrants including a franchisee of France's Carrefour.
($1 = 102.0000 Kenyan shillings)
