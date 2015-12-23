NAIROBI Dec 23 Kenya's struggling Uchumi
Supermarkets plans to look for an investor to inject
up to 5 billion shillings ($49 million) into the company as part
of its turnaround plan, it said on Wednesday.
Uchumi, which posted an after-tax loss of 3.2 billion
shillings for its year ended June, said in a statement its
shareholders will have to approve the plan along with a move to
increase its nominal share capital to 10 billion shillings from
5 billion shillings.
"Subject to passing of (share capital) resolution, the
directors are hereby authorised to identify and negotiate with
any suitable investor to raise any sum up to 5 billion shillings
by way of debt capital..." it said in a statement.
Uchumi, which has new management, said the capital could
come in the form of issuing convertible debt instruments, equity
capital or a combination of the two.
"The investment shall be on terms determined to be suitable
by the directors of Uchumi and tabled for ratification by the
shareholders at the next annual general meeting (subject to any
regulatory approvals)," it said.
Uchumi's board sacked former chief executive Jonathan Ciano
in June and launched an investigation into the company's
financial affairs.
Julius Kipng'etich, picked in August to replace him, has
since announced measures to return the firm to profit, including
closing loss-making outlets in Tanzania and Uganda.
Kipng'etich said in September he expected Uchumi to return
to profit within a year.]
($1 = 102.2000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edith Honan and Keith
Weir)