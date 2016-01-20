NAIROBI Jan 20 Shareholders of Kenya's Uchumi
Supermarkets approved on Wednesday a plan to find an
investor to inject up to 5 billion shillings ($48.85 million)
into the company to help turn it around, a Reuters reporter at
the meeting said.
Shareholders in the loss-making firm, voting by show of
hands, also approved a move to increase its nominal share
capital to 10 billion shillings from 5 billion shillings.
Any investor chosen would need shareholder backing and would
be subject to regulatory approvals, Uchumi officials said.
($1 = 102.3500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and
Edmund Blair)