By George Obulutsa

NAIROBI Jan 20 Kenya's Uchumi Supermarkets secured approval from its shareholders on Wednesday to re-capitalise the business to finance a turnaround plan.

Uchumi said in December it was putting together a capital-raising plan, that would involve debt, shares or a combination of both, with a view to raising up to 5 billion shillings.

"Our shareholders have approved today the inviting of a new partner. We are in favour, through the board, of a financial, rather than a strategic partner," Julius Kipng'etich, Uchumi's CEO, told reporters after the company's annual general meeting.

The new capital would help Uchumi pay supplier debt, bank loans and fund branch expansion, he said.

The board of Uchumi, which is Kenya's sole listed retailer, sacked its former management last June and started a probe into its financial dealings.

It posted a 3.2 billion shillings ($31.3 million) pretax loss for its financial year ended last June, saying the probe had uncovered financial "misrepresentations" by the previous management team. On Wednesday the new CEO said the board was looking at the possibility that criminal offences may have been committed.

The shareholders voted to double the firm's nominal share capital to 10 billion shillings, through the creation of 1 billion new shares, which was a precondition for approving the entry of a new investor.

Kipng'etich, who joined Uchumi from Equity Bank, said the firm planned to open its own new stores, and start opening others through franchise agreements, in order to take advantage of growing demand for consumer goods.

It will increase its hypermarkets to 12, from five at present, in the next three years, and increase smaller sized supermarkets to 38, from 18, in the same period.

It will also roll out 200 stores under franchising agreements and 1,000 mini shops, Kipng'etich said.

Uchumi announced the closure of its loss-making Ugandan operation last year and it is in the process of selling some of its assets like land to boost capital.

A new board of directors has been put in place to steer the chain's recovery.

Uchumi's shares are down 14 percent since June 15 last year, when the previous CEO was fired, and the problems in the business came to light.

Uchumi faces growing competition from privately held Nakumatt and new entrants including a franchisee of France's Carrefour. ($1 = 102.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Elaine Hardcastle)