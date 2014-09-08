NAIROBI, Sept 8 Kenya's Uchumi Supermarkets
said on Monday that profit before tax in the year to
June fell 7 percent, blaming competition and supply challenges
in Uganda and the cost of investment in new branches in Kenya
and Tanzania.
It reported profit before tax of 452.7 million shillings
($5.11 million) compared with 485.9 million shillings a year
ago, and posted earnings per share of 1.45 shillings against
1.35 shillings last year.
It said total group sales grew less than 1 percent to 14.46
billion shillings, pointing to Uganda where it said sales growth
fell 12 percent due to strong competition and supply chain
challenges. It said it could move some outlets to better
locations this year.
Tanzania sales grew by 10 percent, while Kenya registered a
2 percent growth in sales, the firm said, adding that new
branches took the total supermarket network in financial 2013/14
to 27 in Kenya, four in Tanzania and six in Uganda.
The firm's shares trade in Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and
Tanzania.
The firm said it expected business to grow, prompting the
board of directors to recommend a dividend of 0.30 shillings per
ordinary share.
($1 = 88.5500 Kenyan shilling)
(Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by George Obulutsa and
William Hardy)