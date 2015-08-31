(Adds details from company statement)
NAIROBI Aug 31 Uchumi Supermarkets'
earnings for the year ending in June will fall at least 25
percent compared with the previous year due to "challenges on
the working capital", it said on Monday.
The company fired Chief Executive Jonathan Ciano and Chief
Financial Officer Chadwick Omondi Okumu in June after the chain
fell behind on supplier payments. It ordered a forensic audit to
see how cash from a rights issue was spent.
"The challenges that led to an adverse performance for the
year 2015 were mainly attributed to challenges on the working
capital," the company said in a statement on Monday, without
giving further details.
It said recent changes, including to its top management,
would lay a "solid and sustainable foundation" for growth.
The company, which has outlets in Kenya, Uganda and
Tanzania, said in June it had terminated Ciano and Okumu's
contracts due to "gross misconduct and gross negligence" and
that it would bring in an external consultant to review its
business model and expansion strategy.
Last month, it said it would close unprofitable branches
after a rapid expansion in recent years. It opened several
branches under Ciano, who helped revive Uchumi in 2006 when it
was put into receivership and given a government-led bailout.
Uchumi is facing competition in Kenya from domestic
supermarkets such as Nakumatt as well as France's Carrefour
, which is due to open stores this year.
(Reporting by Edith Honan; editing by Drazen Jorgic and Susan
Thomsa)