BRIEF-Egypt's Univert Food Industries posts FY loss
* FY net loss EGP 15.7 million versus profit EGP 3 million year ago
NAIROBI, Sept 27 Kenyan flour miller Unga Group posted a 29 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, due mainly to asset sales, and warned that profitability would be squeezed by the introduction of value-added tax on animal feed.
The company said pretax profit was 662 million shillings ($7.57 million) in the year ended in June, buoyed by a one-off 198-million-shilling gain from the sale of assets.
"The introduction of 16 percent VAT on animal feeds is likely to have adverse effect on poultry and dairy business," the company, which makes animal feed, said in a statement on Friday.
Authorities in Kenya enacted the tax last month, pushing up the price of many items.
Unga said the Kenyan and Ugandan shillings continued to be under pressure against the dollar, curbing earnings, while profit margins remained tight in a competitive market.
Turnover edged down to 15.76 billion shillings from 15.98 billion in the previous year.
Earnings per share increased to 4.09 shillings from 2.81 shillings. The company said it would pay a dividend of 0.75 shilling per share for the period, unchanged from a year ago. ($1 = 87.4700 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; editing by Duncan Miriri and Tom Pfeiffer)
* FY net loss EGP 15.7 million versus profit EGP 3 million year ago
NEW DELHI, April 2 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd vehicle sales in March: March March Pct change 2017 2016 TOTAL SALES 56,031 52,718 6 DOMESTIC SALES 53,322 48,967 9 PASSENGER VEHICLES 25,352 26,885 -6 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 22,908 17,438 31 EXPORTS 2,709 3,751 -28 Mahindra & Mahindra is India'
BEIJING, April 2 China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.