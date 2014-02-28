NAIROBI Feb 28 Kenyan flour miller Unga Group
Ltd reported a 53 percent jump in pretax profit in the
six months ended December, helped by slim foreign exchange gains
after heavy losses on the local currency the year before.
The miller said profit before tax rose to 298.7 million
Kenyan shillings during the first half as net revenues climbed
eight percent to 8.8 billion shillings.
However, the firm said new taxes in east African economies
were putting a strain on margins.
"The introduction of VAT on animal nutrition products
resulted in reduced demand as farmers sought alternative
sources," the company said in a statement.
Meanwhile, a new 10 percent duty on wheat imported into
Uganda and a 60 percent import duty on flour brought into Uganda
from Kenya meant that illegal imports would pose an increasing
challenge to Unga's Ugandan subsidiary.
Earnings per share increased to 1.61 shillings from 1.12
shillings. The firm did not recommend the payment of interim
dividend.
