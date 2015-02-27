NAIROBI Feb 27 Kenyan flour miller Unga Group
Ltd posted a 59 percent jump in half-year profit
before tax, mainly due to increased capacity brought by a new
wheat mill and proceeds from the sale of its stake in a
packaging firm, Bullpark Ltd.
The miller said the weakening of the Kenyan and Ugandan
shillings against the dollar resulted in foreign exchange
related losses. "Manufacturing overheads and competitive
pressure remained high," the company added in a statement.
The consumer and animal food producer said profit before tax
in the six months to the end of December climbed to 527.2
million shillings ($5.8 million) from a restated 330.7 million
shillings the previous period.
Turnover climbed to 9.7 billion shillings from 8.8 billion
shillings. Operating profit also improved slightly, climbing to
409.8 million shillings from 293.5 million.
Earnings per share jumped to 3.41 shillings from 1.96
shillings. The company's directors did not recommend an interim
dividend.
($1 = 91.3000 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Edmund Blair and Anand Basu)