NAIROBI, Sept 26 Kenyan flour miller Unga Group Ltd reported a 46 percent increase in annual pretax profit after revising down its profits for the previous year following the adoption of new accounting standards.

It said profit before tax rose to 567.7 million shillings ($6.38 million) in the 12 months to June from a restated 389.5 million shillings a year earlier. It previously reported pretax profit for the year to June 2013 as 662.2 million shillings.

Unga said it had restated results following the adoption of the revised international accounting standards, IAS 19, that related to employee benefits.

The firm said turnover in the year to June 2014 was 17.0 billion shillings, up from a restated 15.14 billion shillings in the previous 12 months.

It said its earnings per share rose to 6.35 shillings from 2.59 shillings.

The board recommended a first and final dividend of 0.75 shillings per share.

($1 = 89.0000 Kenyan shilling) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by George Obulutsa and Pravin Char)