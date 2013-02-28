NAIROBI Feb 28 Kenyan flour miller Unga Group
Ltd on Thursday posted a 43 percent drop in half-year
profit before tax, mainly due to currency exchange losses, and
warned its full-year results could be hurt by weakness in
regional currencies.
The miller said the Kenyan and Ugandan shillings continued
to be under pressure, eroding previous gains, while margins
remained tight in a competitive market.
"Should the local and regional currencies continue to weaken
against the dollar, further losses will be incurred, which will
negatively impact the full-year results," the company said in a
statement.
The consumer and animal food producer said profit before tax
in the six months to end of December fell to 84.9 million
shillings ($983,900) from 149 million.
The company said profitability was down as a "consequence of
the difference between foreign exchange losses incurred in the
current period and gains recorded in the prior period."
Turnover was marginally lower, falling to 8.2 billion
shillings from 8.4 billion. Operating profit also dipped
slightly, falling to 206 million shillings from 213.8 million
during the same period last year.
Earnings per share fell 43 percent to 1.12 shillings from
1.97 shillings. The firm's directors did not recommend an
interim dividend.
($1 = 86.3000 Kenyan shillings)
