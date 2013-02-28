NAIROBI Feb 28 Kenyan flour miller Unga Group Ltd on Thursday posted a 43 percent drop in half-year profit before tax, mainly due to currency exchange losses, and warned its full-year results could be hurt by weakness in regional currencies.

The miller said the Kenyan and Ugandan shillings continued to be under pressure, eroding previous gains, while margins remained tight in a competitive market.

"Should the local and regional currencies continue to weaken against the dollar, further losses will be incurred, which will negatively impact the full-year results," the company said in a statement.

The consumer and animal food producer said profit before tax in the six months to end of December fell to 84.9 million shillings ($983,900) from 149 million.

The company said profitability was down as a "consequence of the difference between foreign exchange losses incurred in the current period and gains recorded in the prior period."

Turnover was marginally lower, falling to 8.2 billion shillings from 8.4 billion. Operating profit also dipped slightly, falling to 206 million shillings from 213.8 million during the same period last year.

Earnings per share fell 43 percent to 1.12 shillings from 1.97 shillings. The firm's directors did not recommend an interim dividend.

($1 = 86.3000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting By Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Matt Driskill)