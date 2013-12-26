By Joseph Akwiri
| MOMBASA, Kenya
MOMBASA, Kenya Dec 26 Youths threw petrol bombs
at two Kenyan churches on Christmas day, police said on
Thursday, in the latest bout of violence against Christians on
the country's predominantly Muslim coast.
Police and witnesses said the churches on the edge of port
city of Mombasa were attacked in the early hours of Dec. 25
after churchgoers held services to usher in Christmas.
Police had no suspects but were exploring the possibility
that the attacks may have been launched by Muslim militants or
by supporters of the Mombasa Republican Council (MRC), an
illegal movement that wants the coastal region to secede from
Kenya.
Many Muslims on the Indian Ocean coastline feel marginalised
by Kenya's predominantly Christian government and the
historically cordial relations between the two communities have
suffered strains in recent years.
Police said Muslim youths believed to be controlled by
radical preachers with links to Somali militant group al Shabaab
might be behind the attacks, which left one church completely
destroyed.
"The churches are located in an area mainly inhabited by
Muslims, and church members had reported threats before from
some youth who told them to close the churches down," said
Robert Mureithi, the Likoni area police chief.
Al Shabaab in September raided a shopping mall in Nairobi,
killing at least 67 people in the biggest attack on Kenyan soil
since al Qaeda bombed the U.S. embassy in the capital in 1998.
A senior Muslim cleric said the arson attack might be part
of an attempt by radicals to provoke religious unrest.
"They want Christians to begin a fight with Muslims so that
al Shabaab can thrive in Kenya, but am glad Christians are
wiser," Sheikh Juma Ngao, head of the Kenya Muslim National
Advisory Council, told Reuters.
Mureithi said police are also examining the possibility that
one or both of the attacks were by MRC members.
"We found writings scribbled on the gate of one church
saying 'Pwani si Kenya' or 'Coast is not Kenya'. This is a
slogan used by the MRC," Moses Andayi, a member of Christ
Outreach Church, which was destroyed, told Reuters.
"To do this on Christmas Day is an attempt to send a very
strong message to us."
Christians on the coast say they suspect radical Muslims
killed two Christian preachers in November, while two Muslim
clerics were killed this month in drive-by shootings which their
supporters said were extra-judicial killings by the police. The
police deny killing the clerics.
(Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Anthony Barker)