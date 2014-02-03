MOMBASA, Kenya Feb 3 Muslim youths angry about
a police raid on a mosque used by firebrand preachers in the
Kenyan port city of Mombasa clashed with police for a second day
on Monday, a Reuters witness said.
Smashing Islamist recruitment networks among its Muslim
minority has become a priority for Kenya, a country still
reeling from a September raid by Somali militants on a luxury
shopping mall in Nairobi. At least 67 people were killed.
Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at the protesters
who were hurling rocks and shouting "release our brothers" in
reference to more than 100 people the police arrested after
violent clashes in the same area on Sunday.
Kenyan police stormed the Masjid Mussa mosque in the city's
run-down Majengo neighbourhood on Sunday after a tip that Muslim
youths were being radicalised by Islamists who support al
Shabaab, a Somalia militant group allied with al Qaeda.
The mosque has been at the heart of al Shabaab's attempts to
radicalise disillusioned young Kenyan Muslims over the past
couple of years, security sources say.
Two protesters were killed during the clashes on Sunday, two
medical sources at a local hospital told Reuters. A policeman
was also critically wounded, a police source said.
Aboud Rogo, one of the mosque's most well-known preachers
who was killed in 2012, had been accused by United Nations
investigators of sourcing funds and recruits for al Shabaab
while Kenyan authorities charged him with terrorism-related
offences. The United States had also frozen Rogo's assets.
