NAIROBI Jan 6 Kenya hopes to start direct
commercial flights to the United States by May after it met most
of the requirements set by an international aviation authority,
its transport minister said on Wednesday.
The East African nation, which hosted President Barack Obama
last July, wants to boost exports to Washington and increase
visits by American tourists. Starting flights was part of a
package of deals announced during Obama's visit.
"We shall get direct flights to the U.S. by May this year,"
Minister James Macharia told Reuters.
Macharia said several airlines were keen to offer direct
flights between Kenya and the United States. Delta Airlines
previously set a launch date for flights but canceled
due to security concerns.
Financially embattled Kenya Airways also plans to
offer direct flights. U.S. traffic usually transits through hubs
like Dubai and Amsterdam.
Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Kenya's main airport,
scored 88 percent when it was assessed by the International
Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) last September, the minister
said, disclosing the score for the first time.
Inspectors from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration are
expected to complete their audit of the airport before the end
of March, he said.
The airport failed the same assessment in 2013, but has
since improved security, Macharia said.
A new terminal opened two years ago and a second one will
open soon, allowing the airport to separate departures and
arrivals, a key security requirement.
"We have more trained security personnel and very modern
scanners for people and goods," the minister said.
Kenya has suffered frequent attacks by Islamist militants
from neighbouring Somalia in recent years.
Kenya's main airport was built in the 1970s to handle 2.5
million passengers annually but now handles 6 million passengers
a year.
