NAIROBI Feb 23 Kenyan airlines have been
granted security clearance by U.S. authorities for direct
flights to the United States, Kenya's minister of transport said
on Thursday, having improved infrastructure at Nairobi's main
airport.
Kenya now has Category 1 security and safety status and
hopes that will allow it to boost trade with the U.S. and
increase its share of American tourists, James Macharia said.
"Kenya Airways will immediately apply for approval to
codeshare with U.S. airlines while concurrently pursuing
approval for direct flights," he told a news conference.
The government has a stake in flag carrier Kenya Airways
and has recently finished building a new terminal and
plans to spend more on Jomo Kenyatta International airport.
Kenya has suffered frequent attacks by Islamist militants
from neighbouring Somalia in recent years.
