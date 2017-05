NAIROBI A criminal armed with a knife attacked and injured a Kenyan police officer outside the U.S. embassy on Thursday and was shot dead by the officer in self defence, a Kenyan police spokesman said.

"It was a lone criminal who attacked a police officer, and in self defence the officer shot dead this criminal," national police spokesman George Kinoti told Reuters, adding that the incident and motive for the attack was under investigation.

