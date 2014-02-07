* President makes comments after police storm mosque
NAIROBI/MOMBASA, Feb 7 Kenya's president said he
would not allow places of worship to be used to radicalise young
people, in the wake of a police raid on a mosque in the port of
Mombasa that triggered renewed clashes with Muslim protesters on
Friday.
Armed officers swooped on the Masjid Mussa mosque over the
weekend, saying they had a tip-off youths were being trained
there for militant attacks.
Police fired teargas and rubber bullets at youths who threw
stones and looted shops on Friday, said witnesses, in the city's
fourth significant outbreak of violence since the raid.
"Under no circumstance will we allow places of worship, like
I said, be it a Hindu temple, a Muslim mosque, be it a Christian
church, to be used as a place to radicalise and to threaten the
lives of Kenyans," said President Uhuru Kenyatta.
He did not refer directly to the latest violence. But his
comments underlined tensions in a country still reeling from an
attack by Somali Islamists on a Nairobi shopping mall that
killed at least 67 people in September.
The government has vowed to break up militant networks in a
bid to end attacks by Somali Islamist militants and their
sympathisers bent on punishing Kenya for sending troops to
Somalia to fight al Shabaab rebels.
Kenyatta also launched the latest in a series of initiatives
to tighten security, vowing to raise the number of police
officers and giving other services targets to improve their
operations.
DIVIDE
Abel Mutisia, a shop keeper in Mombasa's run-down Kisauni
area, said 20 young men whose faces were hidden by headscarves
threw knives at him as he was closing down his store.
"They beat me up briefly and snatched 20,000 shillings
($230) which I had sold," Mutisia said.
The violence has exposed deep-seated grievances by swathes
of the Muslim community on the coast, especially youths, who say
the mainly Christian government in Nairobi is persecuting them.
Kenyan Muslim leaders on Friday said a divide had grown
between many youths and mainstream Muslim leadership but blamed
heavy-handed tactics by the police for their radicalisation.
"The actions by our security forces which include persistent
police harassments and detentions, renditions and extra-judicial
killings have alienated the youth and driven them to adopt
radical ideas," Muslim leaders said in a statement read out by
Kenyan senator Billow Kerrow in Nairobi's Jamia mosque.
"We strongly urge the government and in particular the
security apparatus to put to an end these unfair policies which
create resentment among Muslims and drive young men to conduct
activities which are an affront to the rule of law."
Kenyan police deny brutality. They say officers came under
fire as they burst into the mosque, where they seized laptops,
DVDs and black banners emblazoned with jihadi slogans.
Kenyan security officials say the Masjid Mussa mosque is a
hotbed of militant activity, in particular recruitment of
disgruntled young Kenyan Muslims into local Islamist networks
and al Shabaab in Somalia.
Police on Thursday released 21 minors but said they plan to
charge 104 people arrested since Sunday with being members of a
terrorist group and some with possession of dangerous weapons,
robbery and incitement to violence.
