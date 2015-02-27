NAIROBI/ROME, Feb 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Tests on
a vast aquifer found in Kenya's drought-wracked Turkana region
show the water is too salty to drink, a government official said
on Friday.
The 2013 discovery of underground lakes the size of the U.S.
state of Delaware, according to satellite imagery, was hailed as
a chance for the arid northern region to finally feed its
people.
At the time of the discovery, Kenya's water minister said
the "newly found wealth of water opens the door to a more
prosperous future for the people of Turkana and the nation as a
whole".
But the first test results from Lotikipi, the largest
aquifer which is close to Kenya's border with South Sudan, have
been disappointing.
"The water is not fit for human consumption," said Japheth
Mutai, chief executive officer of the government-owned Rift
Valley Water Services Board, which is responsible for providing
water in the region.
The underground water would have to be desalinated -- an
expensive and energy intensive process -- before it could be
used for human consumption, livestock or irrigation, Mutai said.
The test well, drilled 350 metres underground, showed salt
levels seven times higher than the safe limit allowed by the
World Health Organization (WHO), he said.
"The numbers don't look good," Mutai told Thomson Reuters
Foundation on Friday. "It is causing a lot of anxiety."
More than a third of Kenya's 41 million people have no
access to clean water.
The country's north is particularly poor as droughts
regularly decimate livestock which traditional nomadic herders
depend on for survival.
Currently one in four people in Turkana -- 135,500 people
--require food assistance due to repeated poor rains and
conflict, the World Food Programme's spokeswoman Challiss
McDonough said. Malnutrition rates are above the emergency level
of 15 percent.
A stable water supply from the 250 billion cubic metres of
water thought to be in Turkana's underground lakes could help
mitigate these recurring hunger crises.
The government is "still holding out hope" that other wells
in Lotikipi will find cleaner water, Mutai said, and more
drilling is underway.
The U.N.'s scientific and cultural agency, UNESCO, which
backed the initial satellite imaging that led to the discovery
of the water, is seeking funds for a national groundwater
mapping programme.
"What we did is only a small part in Turkana and the
government would like to expand the mapping for the whole
country," said Abou Amani UNESCO's regional hydrologist.
(Reporting by Katy Migiro, Editing by Emma Batha)