NAIROBI, Sept 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When Charles
Wachira, the proprietor of Maji Drilling Services, was
contracted by a local church organisation to sink four borehole
wells for a pastoralist community in north-central Kenya, his
first worry was how to find water.
Wachira knew how much his services were needed. The Samburu
community of Laikipia County uses water both at home and to
raise the thousands of goats, sheep and cattle they keep as
their sole source of livelihood.
But he also knew that it would be almost impossible to find
reliable data on groundwater in the thirsty area.
Wachira spent weeks checking with fellow drillers, local
non-governmental organisations and ranchers in the area to see
if they had any statistics to help him figure out where the
water was, whether it was good to use and how much was
available.
The information they provided wasn't sufficient, so Wachira
had to carry out his own hydro-geological survey, at extra cost
to the church that had hired him, before he could start
drilling.
"Data on groundwater is never easy to come across in Kenya,
yet it is critical in planning for drilling for this
increasingly scarce resource," he said.
As Kenya struggles through longer and more frequent
droughts, the lack of reliable data on groundwater is becoming
an increasingly urgent problem, experts say.
Without accurate statistics on the location, quality and
quantity of groundwater, Kenya cannot properly plan for its
increasingly harsh dry spells, they say.
"A common platform for data, accessible to all interested
parties, is urgently needed," said Sylvester Kiai, a hydrologist
at the Kenya Water Industry Association (KWIA), a lobby group
made up of water services companies and drilling contractors.
The data that is available mainly comes from Kenya's
multi-million-dollar water drilling industry, which has
flourished over the past 15 years thanks to the sharp rise in
demand for groundwater as streams, rivers and wells dry up.
But according to Kiai, the information is often inaccurate,
piecemeal and only relevant to the person or project that
collects it.
"As things stand, anyone wanting to construct a dam, for
example, would have to pay millions of shillings to carry out a
geological survey because data is disjointed and is held by
different parties who generate it for their specific purposes,"
he said.
Kiai would like to see the government use technologies such
as Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to capture, store and
analyse information on the country's groundwater supply, and
mobile phone applications to help share the resulting data.
"Water industry players, including the government, must now
take advantage of available technologies to close the existing
gaps and help in things like drought interventions," he said.
The government should also work closely with the country's
water users associations to keep track of individuals drilling
wells for commercial, domestic or agriculture purposes, Kiai
said. Then industry players could pool their resources to gather
information on wells, aquifers and boreholes, and share that
data.
HOW ACCURATE?
The availability of data isn't the only problem. Another
issue is accuracy, said Wangai Ndirangu, director of the Water
Capacity Building Network, a local NGO. Again, technology could
be the answer, he said.
"The use of emerging technologies can help in enhancing the
quality of statistics and this is very important to end frequent
complaints over reliability of data," Ndirangu said. GIS and
remote-sensing technologies can be expensive but effective ways
of correctly pinpointing the location of groundwater, he said.
According to John Philip Olum, head of the water ministry's
Water Resource Management Authority, the government is aware of
the urgency of the problem and has started the process of
mapping groundwater resources in select parts of the country.
Aquifers "have been mapped in parts of the central and
Nairobi region and in areas south of Lake Victoria, and soon
some parts of northern Kenya will follow", he said, adding that
the ministry is also making efforts to address the problem of
unreliable data.
Until then, locating and managing groundwater in Kenya will
continue to be an arduous and inexact task, drillers say.
After three weeks of research, contractor Wachira was
finally able to drill wells for the Samburu villagers, giving
them access to the water they needed. But he hopes that one day
he will be able to get water to people faster and more
efficiently.
"Life would become much easier for me and my business if
reliable data was available on request," he said.
(Reporting by Maina Waruru; editing by Jumana Farouky and Laurie Goering
