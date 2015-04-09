EMUHAYA, Kenya, April 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - It is
the top of the hour at ten o'clock in the morning and,
broadcasting from the top of Esibila hill in Western Kenya,
Moses Ombogo is telling farmers to prepare for early rains.
"My dear listener, mother, father, grandma, grandpa, uncle
and aunt, we are happy to inform you that the rains have now
come and you should be preparing to start planting," he says.
Down the slope, 80-year-old Mariam Omulama is holding a blue
radio with a long aerial. The radio has a winding handle to
power it, and a solar panel to charge the built-in battery. She
is tuned to Anyole 101.2 Fm - Ombogo's station.
Nganyi RANET - it stands for "Radio Internet" - is a
community radio station set up by the Kenya Meteorological
Service to target communities particularly vulnerable to climate
extremes. Each station can broadcast in a range of 25-30
kilometres (15-19 miles), and listeners within the zone are
given free radio sets.
The other part of the station's name comes from the Nganyi
clan, which for many years has predicted rains locally by
monitoring the behavior of plants, birds and insects. As
climatic conditions become more erratic, however, some of those
traditional indicators are failing.
"There was this demand for reliable climate information to
enable farmers to be able to work. So we thought it was a good
opportunity to bring together the meteorological people and the
traditional people who have relied on indigenous knowledge to
make forecasts," said Evans Kituyi, a senior programme
specialist for the Collaborative Adaptation Research Initiative
in Africa and Asia (CARIAA), funded by the International
Development Research Center of Canada and the UK Department for
International Development.
The first rains of Emuhaya traditionally have come in
February, and this is about the time that farmers usually plant
crops. But this year every farmer held on a little longer.
That's because the radio station predicted that sufficient
rainfall for planting would begin around March 22, "so I can
begin planting from the 23rd onward," said Enos Matende, one
farmer.
The radio channel has been providing accurate weather
information in local language for about nine months, he said.
Meanwhile, in the neighboring county of Busia, a similar
community radio station is helping reduce deaths and property
damage caused by the floods along the Nzoia River.
"We monitor the rain-collecting centers on the hills of
Cherangani, Mount Elgon and Kakamega. The normal level of water
should be (below) 5.3 meters (17 feet) from the base. When the
water reaches this level we start getting warnings", said Samuel
Enos Namuleli, a meteorologist in charge of RANET Bulala Fm
radio in Budalangi.
The government has built 6-metre-high (19-feet-high) dikes
along the river to hold back floodwater. When the water level
creeps too high - between 5.6 and 5.8 meters - people are warned
via the radio station to evacuate.
Each hour, the station passes on weather information and
information about the environment.
"We are reaching more people quickly and clearly. We are
also integrating this with other development issues. We are
bringing in experts from the ministries of agriculture,
livestock, health and education, among others, and these people
can be able to enrich the forecasts which are both traditional
and scientific based," said Samuel Mwangi, senior assistant
director at the Kenya Meteorological Service.
Farmers say the information they are getting has helped them
to plan well.
"I used to harvest one bag of maize, but now I harvest four
and I used to harvest two bags of sorghum but I now harvest
eight," said Fridah Ambunya Bulimo, a farmer in Emuhaya.
Nganyi RANET radio also has a digital weather station that
automatically relays weather information each 10 minutes, with
the same message sent to the headquarters in Nairobi.
Communities "are not just told it will rain here and there.
They are told it will rain in this manner or there will be no
rain, so don't plant this time or plant this and that. Or if it
will be flooding down the valley, the schools there can be told
in advance to organise how they will have their classes in a
different school", Kituyi said.
There are now five RANET radio stations in Kenya where the
climate change impacts are particularly strong. One, in Narok,
is focused on worsening drought problems; in Kagema the problem
is landslides; and in Kwale the station provides information on
both droughts and occasional flash floods.
"It is through this radio that we are able to educate them,"
said Namuleli, of RANET Radio in Budalangi.
(Reporting by Pius Sawa; editing by Laurie Goering)