NAIROBI, May 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A planned
$144 million wind farm project in Central Kenya has run into
opposition from farmers who fear being forced to sell their land
and allege that the wind turbines could cause health problems.
The Kenyan developers of the Kinangop Wind Park clean energy
project say they will pay farmers for any land offered, and that
no one will be required to sell their property.
They say they have also adhered to international standards
in planning the 16-square-kilometre project at the foot of the
Aberdare mountain range - and that Kenya needs the energy.
The plant aims to provide electrical power to 150,000 Kenyan
homes by 2018.
But protests over the project have left one dead and led to
the Nairobi-Western Kenya highway being blocked briefly in
February. A lawsuit by farmers seeking to stop the project until
their questions are answered has been filed in Kenya's courts, a
protest leader said.
Local officials say fears about the project have been fanned
by opposition politicians looking for political gain before 2017
general elections in Kenya.
"All the problems around this project are a result of
incitement by (opposition) politicians taking advantage of
people's ignorance about this project to excite emotions,"
Waithaka Mwangi, the governor of Nyandarua County, where the
project is located, told a public rally in the area recently.
The protests have come as a surprise in power-short Kenya,
where the government has made finding new ways to generate
electricity one of its priorities.
"The government is here to assure you that this project is
for the good of the whole country and is meant to help
accelerate growth that we all so badly need," William Ruto,
Kenya's deputy president, told placard-carrying protesters in
February.
POWER OR FOOD?
But farmers say they are not convinced, and fear they could
eventually be forced to sell their rich agricultural land for
the 61 megawatt project, which would be one of the largest wind
power installations in Africa.
"Our land is for farming, not for power generation," read
one protestor's sign; others expressed worries the turbines
could create environmental problems or "kill us through
radiation."
Experts say the health fear is unfounded, as wind turbines
do not produce electromagnetic radiation at levels that harm
human health. Kenya's National Environmental Management
authority has signed off on the project's environmental aspects.
But protesters say, at minimum, they do not believe the
project will bring the area any benefit.
"The developers have not disclosed the full information of
this project to us and we think it will do more harm than good
to us," said David Njuguna, one of the protest leaders.
In a court filing, protesters charged issues surrounding
compensation for land used for the turbines were mired in
secrecy, and questioned whether a consistent amount was being
paid per acre of land acquired.
The developers, Kinangop Wind Park and Kinangop Wind Park
Lease, have blamed opposition to the project on "politics and
misinformation by elements in the community opposed to the
development of our country."
"This is a huge capital venture that we have taken time and
energy to plan and implement while observing all accepted
international standards for energy undertakings," said James
Wakaba, the chief executive officer of Kinagop Wind Park, in a
telephone interview.
LACK OF COMMUNITY BENEFITS
George Frambo , a renewable energy consultant with Clarkson
Engineering Corporation, a U.S.-based energy and water firm with
operations in East and West Africa, said the problems facing the
wind farm could be traced to a lack of local ownership of the
project and an absence of discernible benefits for the affected
community.
While dismissing health fears resulting from wind turbines,
he said any project that a community felt was of no benefit to
it or had no relevance to the lives of its people was bound to
be met with hostility.
"Are the developers open to local community participation in
this project whereby they have a stake in terms of ownership
since they are the owners of the land?" he asked.
Asked for comment, Wakaba said he was "open to dialogue with
residents" on the issue. But he said farmers who sell their land
to the developers will be required to permanently leave it,
following a grace period to allow them to move their belongings
and find other land.
Frambo said that with existing wind technology it would be
possible to allow farmers grow their crops on the project site
beneath the turbines without causing any harm to infrastructure.
"Community-based wind farms are a model that has been
integrated successfully into wind energy development in the
United States and in the Western world and the same can be done
in Kenya," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
While the wind power project was set to commence generation
in mid-2016, opposition could push back that date, Wakaba said.
(Reporting by Maina Waruru; editing by Laurie Goering)