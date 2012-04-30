NAIROBI, April 30 Kenya Airways posted a 5.2 percent rise in quarterly passenger numbers, helped by daily flights to South Sudan, with cargo up 4.1 percent in the January-March period.

Kenya Airways, 26 percent owned by Air France-KLM, said on Monday it carried 832,366 passengers in its fourth quarter and 15,000 tonnes cargo.

The passenger load factor - a measure of how many available seats it sells - rose to 68.1 percent from 66.7 percent.

Kenya airways has signed a deal with Boeing for nine 787-8 Dreamliner planes to replace its ageing fleet of 767s, with the aim of boosting its Nairobi base as an intercontinental hub. The first aircraft will arrive in late 2013.

It is in the process of a $250 million cash call to fund the purchase of those new planes. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Clarke and Dan Lalor)