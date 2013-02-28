(Adds detail)

NAIROBI Feb 28 Kenya Commercial Bank, the country's largest bank by assets, said full-year pretax profit rose 14 percent to 17.2 billion shillings ($199 million), thanks to a jump in net interest income.

Kenyan lenders have reported robust growth in 2012 profit, having operated in a high interest environment in the first-half after the central bank raised rates sharply.

KCB, which also has operations in Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda, said on Thursday net interest income rose 28 percent to 30.6 billion shillings.

Earning per share (EPS) rose 10 percent to 4.11 shillings.

The dividend was raised to 1.90 shillings, from 1.85 shillings. ($1 = 86.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting Beatrice Gachenge; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Dan Lalor)