NAIROBI Oct 22 Kenya Power reported a 55 percent jump in its full-year pre-tax profits to 10.2 billion shillings ($114.35 million) driven by increased sales of electricity, higher tariffs and reduced loses due to improvements in the power grid.

The sole electricity transmission company in the east African nation, which suffers from frequent blackouts because of generation shortfalls and ageing grids, said electricity sales grew by nearly 10 percent compared to last year.

