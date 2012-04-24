* Banking on new clients, products for growth

* To focus on management of risks in equities portfolio

NAIROBI, April 24 Kenya Reinsurance is targeting 15-20 percent growth in both revenue and profit this year, with its biggest challenge coming from managing its investment portfolio, where income dropped last year, its managing director said on Tuesday.

Jadiah Mwarania said growth would be driven by an aggressive push for new business across its markets in Africa and Asia, as well as product diversification.

"Growth is one of our major strategies going forward. We don't believe we have reached a level where we just want to protect the business we have. We want to grow it by at least 15-20 percent," Mwarania said after an investor briefing.

The firm posted a 23 percent jump in pretax profit for 2011 on the back of a one third lift in income from gross premiums to 6.6 billion shillings ($79.4 million).

Kenya Reinsurance shares jumped 18 percent to a high of 9.40 shillings in early trading as the market got its first chance to react to the results which were issued the previous day when the shares were not allowed to trade.

Kenya Reinsurance would focus on managing its 7 billion shilling investment portfolio this year to ensure a 14 percent drop in income from the segment - mainly due to a fall in the stock market - last year does not recur, Mwarania said.

He said new products for the firm, which is majority held by the Kenyan government, would include the oil and gas sector after recent discoveries in the region, and insurance for low-income earners.

"In Kenya micro-insurance has literally exploded and we are providing protection for that. That is a growth area," Mwarania said, referring to small-scale insurance, such as when small farmers insurer their crops.

($1 = 83.1500 Kenyan shillings)