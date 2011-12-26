SEOUL Dec 26 South Korea's state-run Korea Electric Power Corp has chosen Germany's RWE AG as the preferred bidder for its first overseas trading joint venture mainly to procure raw materials, sources at KEPCO and other utilities said on Monday.

KEPCO aims to set up the joint venture in Asia -- likely in Singapore -- within the first half of next year, the sources, who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to talk to media, told Reuters by phone. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)