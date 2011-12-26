SEOUL Dec 26 South Korea's state-run
Korea Electric Power Corp has chosen Germany's RWE
AG as the preferred bidder for its first overseas
trading joint venture mainly to procure raw materials, sources
at KEPCO and other utilities said on Monday.
KEPCO aims to set up the joint venture in Asia -- likely in
Singapore -- within the first half of next year, the sources,
who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to
talk to media, told Reuters by phone.
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)