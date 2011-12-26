* JV to be set up in H1 2012, likely in Singapore -sources
* To start trading of coal, later uranium and gas-sources
* To hedge volatility, ensure stable procurement -sources
By Cho Mee-young
SEOUL, Dec 26 Korea Electric Power Corp
has chosen Germany's RWE AG as the
preferred bidder for its first overseas trading joint venture
mainly to procure raw materials, sources at KEPCO and other
utilities said on Monday.
KEPCO aims to set up the joint venture in Asia, likely
Singapore, within the first half of next year, the sources, who
declined to be identified as they were not authorised to talk to
media, told Reuters by phone.
A KEPCO spokesperson, who was reached by Reuters, confirmed
the report later in the day.
South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy that is heavily
dependent on energy imports, has been seeking ways to
efficiently secure commodities and energy as global prices soar.
It imports almost all its feedstock for power generation.
"The joint venture is to ensure stable supplies of
fuel for power generation as we import most resources. We plan
to start with coal, and later uranium, and possibly expand to
trade gas in the long-term," one source at the state-run utility
in the world's No.3 coal buyer said.
"We want to import resources at competitive prices via
direct procurement from mines, while hedging against any price
volatility," the source said, noting for instance the unstable
coal supply and price volatility triggered by Australia's flood
early this year.
KEPCO and industry sources said in February that the utility
would set up its first coal trading firm overseas by the end of
2012, a move that could boost the spot market trading in Asia in
the face of surging prices.
KEPCO and another state-run utility Korea Gas Corp
(KOGAS) have been struggling to be compensated for
billions of dollars of losses incurred by costlier power
generation.
Shares of KEPCO closed down 1.14 percent at 26,100 Korean
won ($22.69) on Monday, underperforming versus the broader index
.
TO HEDGE PROCUREMENT
South Korea's five thermal coal power generating utilities
-- Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO), Korea Western Power Co
Ltd (WP), Korea East-West Power Co Ltd (EWP), Korea South-East
Power Co Ltd (KOSEP) and Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO),
which are fully owned by KEPCO -- will also hold minor stakes in
the joint venture, sources said.
They declined to elaborate on the planned capital of the
venture or individual partners' stakes, saying details would be
discussed with RWE from January.
One source quoting industry data noted the five utilities
import almost 80 million tonnes of coal per year for power
generation.
South Korea like other regional peers have been actively
investing to ensure overseas resource procurement due to
inflation risks led by costlier energy.
Over 50 state-run and private firms in the world's
fifth-largest crude oil importer and second-largest liquefied
natural gas buyer plan to invest a record-high combined $11.8
billion next year to develop oil and gas resources, the ministry
of knowledge economy said earlier this month.
($1 = 1150.2000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and
Himani Sarkar)