BRIEF-Cognitive Logic Inc raises about $5 mln in equity financing
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
HONG KONG Nov 19 State-run Korea Deposit Insurance Corp (KDIC) will sell its remaining stake in Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) for up to $260 million, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.
KDIC is offering its entire stake of 8.71 million shares in KEPCO through its unit, Korea Resolution & Collection Corp, at a range of 30,576 TO 31,850 won per share, the terms showed.
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Shinhan Investment Corp and Woori Investment & Securities were hired as joint bookrunners on the deal. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
SAN ANTONIO, April 3 A prominent wine industry businessman and financial manager pleaded guilty in federal court in San Antonio on Monday to stealing millions of dollars from retired National Basketball Association superstar Tim Duncan.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks remain ready to withstand the impact of a harsh domestic recession on loan book quality, the central bank said on Monday.