SINGAPORE Aug 19 Singapore's Keppel Land, the
real estate arm of conglomerate Keppel Corp, sees
sales of its homes in China rising this year compared to last
year, its CEO said, helped by a focus on larger cities where
demand has been strong.
China is Keppel Land's biggest residential market and is
gaining in importance to the conglomerate. Keppel Corp's
reliance on the property arm for profits has increased as its
main rigbuilding business is under pressure from slumping oil
prices.
Property contributed 46 percent to Keppel Corp's
second-quarter profit, compared with 26 percent a year ago.
Singapore developers such as Keppel and Capitaland
have benefited from rising demand in countries such as China and
Vietnam, while the pace of growth at home has slowed, hurt by
cooling measures.
In China, the property market began to recover late last
year thanks to government stimulus, fuelling rapid price gains
mainly in the bigger cities. National sales are rising despite
authorities tightening home and land purchase requirements in
major cities to rein in price increases.
Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities rose 7.9
percent in July from a year earlier.
And while many of the smaller cities hold large inventories
of unsold homes, Keppel Land CEO Ang Wee Gee said he was seeing
signs of inventory reducing in some so-called "tier two" cities.
"We see sales picking up (there) and we see prices
consolidating and moving up," Ang told Reuters in an interview,
declining to give specific numbers. Keppel sold 3,280 homes in
China last year, mainly in the bigger cities.
He was also optimistic about its Vietnam business where
strong economic growth and easing restrictions on foreign buying
are boosting the property market. Keppel Land is mainly focused
on Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.
Keppel also sees potential opportunity in the United Kingdom
as property there becomes cheaper due to a slump in the pound
after Britons voted in June to leave the European Union.
"It might be an opportunity for us to do more, leveraging on
the weaker pound now, to do more in the UK. But we have not come
to a conclusion," Ang said.
Keppel owns an office building in London. It would consider
any expansion in the UK only in segments that it has experience
in - such as residential developments and high-quality offices.
"It could be an investment of a completed asset, like the
current office building," Ang said.
