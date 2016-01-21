South Sudan's ousted army chief returns to capital
NAIROBI, May 13 South Sudan's ousted army chief Paul Malong returned to the capital Juba on Saturday, saying he had no intention of staging a revolt against President Salva Kiir's government.
SINGAPORE Jan 21 Singapore's Keppel Corporation Ltd said on Thursday its fourth-quarter net profit fell 44 percent and its 2015 profit dropped to a five-year low as plunging oil prices hit demand for offshore rigs.
Keppel, whose businesses also include property development and infrastructure, posted a net profit of S$405 million ($281.5 million) for the three months ended Dec 31, on a revenue of S$2.48 billion.
The full-year net profit stood at S$1.525 billion, in line with the mean forecast of S$1.5 billion based on estimates by 20 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.
It was the lowest annual profit since the S$1.51 billion the company made in 2010. ($1 = 1.4386 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
NAIROBI, May 13 Seven South Sudanese opposition groups, including that of rebel leader Riek Machar, said on Saturday they had agreed to work closely in their bid to oust President Salva Kiir's government, as the civil war drags on in the oil-producing nation.