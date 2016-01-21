* Keppel's Q4 net profit falls 44 pct
* Offshore and marine order book at 5-year low of S$9 bln
* Keppel makes S$230 mln provision for Sete Brasil projects
SINGAPORE, Jan 21 Singapore rig builder Keppel
Corp Ltd took a S$230 million writedown in the fourth
quarter on Sete Brasil-related orders, dragging its quarterly
profit down by 44 percent and pushing its full-year profit to
the lowest level since 2010.
Net profit fell to S$405 million ($281.6 million) in the
three months to Dec. 31, on a revenue of S$2.5 billion.
Full-year net profit fell 19 percent to S$1.525 billion, in
line with the mean forecast of S$1.5 billion, based on estimates
by 20 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Keppel, one of the world's largest offshore drilling rig
producers, has been hit by the rout in oil prices, which have
tumbled more than 70 percent in the last 18 months. Its
businesses also include property development and infrastructure.
The company announced a final dividend of 22 Singapore cents
per share, down from the 2014 final dividend of 36 Singapore
cents per share.
The offshore and marine division recorded a net order book
of S$9 billion, the lowest since 2010.
Its property unit's revenue for the fourth quarter dropped
due to lower contribution from Singapore and lack of sales at a
residential project in Saudi Arabia, but was partially offset by
higher revenue from China, Keppel said.
($1 = 1.4386 Singapore dollars)
