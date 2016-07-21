* Q2 net profit S$205 mln vs S$397 mln year ago
* Offshore and marine revenue down 54 pct
* Excludes Sete Brasil contracts from order book
* Property division largest contributor to net profit
* Cuts interim dividend
SINGAPORE, July 21 Second-quarter profits at
Singaporean rigbuilder Keppel Corp fell 48 percent
from a year ago, weighed down by lower revenues at its offshore
and marine segment.
The conglomerate, whose businesses include property
development and infrastructure, and its smaller rival Sembcorp
Marine have been hit by the 60 percent drop in oil
prices since mid-2014. Still, oil prices have recovered more
than 70 percent from the lows touched in January.
"Given the oversupply in the rig market and falling day
rates, we do not expect demand for drilling rigs to return
soon," said Loh Chin Hua, chief executive officer. "The
industry's capex cycle will take time to stabilise and recover."
Keppel posted a net profit of S$205 million ($152
million)for the three months to June, compared with S$397
million a year ago. Revenue fell 37 percent to S$1.6 billion.
It is the fifth quarter in a row when profit has declined
when compared with the year earlier figure.
Pre-tax earnings at Keppel's key offshore and marine
division, which builds offshore drilling rigs and support
vessels, dropped 60 percent to S$88 million. The segment's
revenue fell 54 percent.
The division recorded a net order book of S$4.3 billion
versus S$8.6 billion in the preceding three months. The company
said it has now excluded projects worth S$4 billion from rig
leaser Sete Brasil, which has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Keppel has stopped work on Sete's rigs since end-2015.
It said it has received requests to defer the delivery of
three jackup rigs for Grupo R and one jackup for Parden Holdings
to next year.
The company, which has been cutting costs and reducing
headcount in its offshore and marine segment, said it may
mothball yards with low work volumes, if necessary.
It approved an interim dividend of 8 Singapore cents a
share, compared with 12 cents a year ago.
Revenues at Keppel's property division rose 16 percent as
China sales climbed. It sold 2,140 homes in the first half of
2016, an 18 percent increase.
Keppel shares, valued at $7.5 billion, have lost nearly 14
percent so far this year, compared with a 2 percent gain in the
main index.
($1 = 1.3533 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger/Keith Weir)