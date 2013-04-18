BRIEF-Pro REIT says property revenues increased 9.41 pct in Q4
* AFFO increased 12.94% to $2.10 million in q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, April 18 Singapore's Keppel Corporation Ltd, the world's largest offshore oil rig builder, reported a 56 percent drop in quarterly net profit from a year earlier to S$331 million ($267.75 million), in the absence of one-time gains from sales of its Reflections at Keppel Bay units.
The conglomerate, which has businesses in property, telecommunications and infrastructure, said revenue in the three months ended March 31 fell 35.3 percent from a year earlier to S$2,758 million.
($1 = 1.2363 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
WASHINGTON, March 29 President Donald Trump's administration has informed Congress of its plan to restart the congressional review period for the sale of 19 Lockheed Martin F-16 aircraft to Bahrain, along with 23 engines and other related equipment, a congressional source said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 29 A looming push to overhaul the U.S. tax code could include the repeal of Obamacare taxes left intact by last week's collapse of the Republican healthcare bill, the Senate's top Republican on tax policy said on Wednesday.